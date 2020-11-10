Comparing Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Summit Financial Group pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Touchstone Bankshares and Summit Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Summit Financial Group 21.93% 10.96% 1.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.29 million N/A N/A Summit Financial Group $126.27 million 2.01 $31.87 million $2.53 7.75

Summit Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares.

Summary

Summit Financial Group beats Touchstone Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, youth checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal lending solutions comprising mortgages and construction loans, variable rate home equity lines of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; and business loans and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 11 branches in Southern and Central Virginia; and 2 branches and a loan center in Northern North Carolina. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Prince George, Virginia.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia. The company's community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 32 banking offices. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

