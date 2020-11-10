Analyzing Stereotaxis (STXS) & The Competition

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is one of 66 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Stereotaxis to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stereotaxis and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stereotaxis $28.90 million -$4.59 million -39.80 Stereotaxis Competitors $928.65 million $109.94 million 23.99

Stereotaxis’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stereotaxis. Stereotaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stereotaxis’ peers have a beta of 24.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,378% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stereotaxis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stereotaxis -18.83% -19.20% -10.64% Stereotaxis Competitors -278.74% -80.42% -17.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stereotaxis and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Stereotaxis Competitors 343 1019 1716 89 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 8.67%. Given Stereotaxis’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stereotaxis has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also provides Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks; and Stereotaxis Imaging Model S X-ray system, a single-plane and full-power x-ray system, including c-arm, powered table, motorized boom, and large high-definition monitors for a robotic interventional operating room. In addition, it offers disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company provides various disposable components V-Loop, V-Sono, and V-CAS devices; and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems. It markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Osypka AG to develop a next-generation magnetic ablation catheter using Stereotaxis' robotic technology. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

