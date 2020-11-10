Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.91. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.10.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,204.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 158,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

