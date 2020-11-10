Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $10.39 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $815.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,865.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 719,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,625,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

