Reviewing Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) & Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compass Minerals International and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 0 4 4 0 2.50 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus target price of $58.57, suggesting a potential downside of 5.16%. Centrus Energy has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.94%. Given Centrus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centrus Energy is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Centrus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.49 billion 1.41 $62.50 million $1.92 32.17 Centrus Energy $209.70 million 0.49 -$16.50 million ($2.54) -3.60

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy. Centrus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 3.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International 5.73% 20.24% 3.76% Centrus Energy 22.41% -19.27% 13.95%

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats Centrus Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand, as well as specialty plant nutrition solution-based products and chemical solutions. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Its LEU is a component that is used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

