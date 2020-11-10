Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $50.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.54.

Albemarle stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

