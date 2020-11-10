Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer — Antero Resources. Rising gathering, compression and freshwater delivery volumes are aiding its bottom line. Notably, it made a downward revision to its 2020 capital budget. As a result, the company raised its free cash flow guidance. The company recently reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results, owing to higher daily compression volumes of natural gas. However, the midstream firm’s capacity to clear a portion of its long-term debt is in question since the business scenario is unfavorable owing to the coronavirus-induced decline in energy demand. Also, the balance sheet has significant debt exposure. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:AM opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.00%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $46,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,805,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,461 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,127,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,077,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 289,916 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,487,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,081,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

