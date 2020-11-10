Contrasting Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Old Point Financial and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Chartered 2 4 3 0 2.11

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 14.62% 7.15% 0.72% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and Standard Chartered’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.56 $7.86 million N/A N/A Standard Chartered $24.30 billion 0.71 $2.30 billion $0.75 7.27

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Standard Chartered on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products. As of March 12, 2019, it operated 19 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that include structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, and debt capital markets. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, high net worth individuals, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and individuals. The company operates through approximately 1,026 branches. Standard Chartered PLC was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

