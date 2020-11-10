Credit Suisse Group Raises Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $34.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.69.

ALLY opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,026,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,364 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,629,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,486 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 890.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,293,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

