Head-To-Head Review: J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) vs. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s -10.66% -6.74% -3.29% FAT Brands -33.32% -164.61% -5.23%

This table compares J. Alexander’s and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s $247.27 million 0.42 $8.82 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $22.50 million 2.99 -$1.02 million ($0.09) -62.89

J. Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Risk & Volatility

J. Alexander’s has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for J. Alexander’s and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.34%. Given FAT Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than J. Alexander’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of J. Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of J. Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

J. Alexander’s beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. The company's restaurants offer American menu. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 47 restaurants in 16 states. J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of June 29, 2020, it owned 8 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchised approximately 375 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

