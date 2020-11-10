AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $109.65.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

