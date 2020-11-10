Comparing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Maiden alerts:

24.0% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Conifer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Maiden and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00 Conifer 0 2 0 0 2.00

Maiden currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Conifer has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.49%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -17.45% 82.76% 1.17% Conifer -7.81% -19.98% -3.41%

Risk and Volatility

Maiden has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Conifer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $576.14 million 0.18 -$131.90 million N/A N/A Conifer $96.00 million 0.27 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -1.58

Conifer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maiden.

Summary

Conifer beats Maiden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.