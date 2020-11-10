ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Cut to $9.50

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADT. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.44. ADT has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. ADT’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 42,920,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $429,205,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Likosar sold 77,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $777,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,137,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,081,029 shares of company stock worth $430,810,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ADT by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,783 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,194 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in ADT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ADT by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,064 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 121,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.