Analyzing The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and root9B (OTCMKTS:RTNB)

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) and root9B (OTCMKTS:RTNB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get The RMR Group alerts:

This table compares The RMR Group and root9B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group 5.18% 6.09% 4.73% root9B N/A N/A N/A

The RMR Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, root9B has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The RMR Group and root9B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group $713.37 million 1.32 $74.58 million $4.83 6.21 root9B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than root9B.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The RMR Group and root9B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 root9B 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RMR Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given The RMR Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than root9B.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of The RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of The RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of root9B shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The RMR Group beats root9B on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

root9B Company Profile

root9B Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services. Its Business Advisory Solutions segment offers anti-money laundering (AML) operational, investigative, and remediation services, as well as AML risk advisory and consulting services in the areas of risk, data, organizational change, and cyber. This segment also conducts high-end investigations with expertise in services ranging from complex financial crime and intellectual property issues to conduct anti-bribery investigations or due diligence on a potential partner or customer. root9B Holdings, Inc. serves Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, and governmental entities. The company was formerly known as root9B Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to root9B Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. root9B Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.