Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issued By KeyCorp

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $122.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.03.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.