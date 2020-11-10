ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 53.12% and a negative net margin of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

