Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLGL stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

