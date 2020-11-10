Kamada (KMDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Kamada has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Kamada had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 million. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $292.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Kamada from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

