ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect ADC Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

