Kubient (KBNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Get Kubient alerts:

KBNT opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92. Kubient has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kubient in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. purchased 19,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $50,934.36.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.