Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. Lifted by Barrington Research (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

HAE opened at $107.97 on Monday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 79.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 361,442 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $24,203,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $18,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

