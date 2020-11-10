DarioHealth (DRIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 293.20% and a negative return on equity of 165.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. On average, analysts expect DarioHealth to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

DRIO has been the topic of several research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

