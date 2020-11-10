NIO (NIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 17th. Analysts expect NIO to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.11) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. NIO has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 2.61.

A number of research firms have commented on NIO. UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.