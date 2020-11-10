Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE PBH opened at $34.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

