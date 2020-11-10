Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

