BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
