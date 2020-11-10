Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $121,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.