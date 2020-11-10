Truist Securiti Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $32.18 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,843.21.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,118.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,714.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,683.80. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.