SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SINA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SINA by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SINA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SINA by 6.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SINA by 1,382.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 53,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SINA by 135.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SINA opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SINA has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.16.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

