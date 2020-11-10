NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $69.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.