Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $212.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.52. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $8,947,449. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

