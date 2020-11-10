GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.22.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GreenSky by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GreenSky by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSKY stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

