Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

AC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AC opened at C$20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a one year low of C$9.26 and a one year high of C$52.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.87.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

