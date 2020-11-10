Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

