New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Up 6.7%

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.88. 9,578,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 8,501,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYMT. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $105,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

