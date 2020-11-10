Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total value of $85,471.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,701,000 after purchasing an additional 149,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Incyte by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,579,000 after purchasing an additional 776,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Incyte by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Incyte by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after purchasing an additional 104,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

