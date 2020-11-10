Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

RRGB opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.40. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

