Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,754,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,797,000 after buying an additional 209,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,867,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,398,000 after purchasing an additional 526,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

