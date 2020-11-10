iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.17 and last traded at $124.58. 502,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 285,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

