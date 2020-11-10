Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Zendesk stock opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $126.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $559,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,043.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,909,813. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

