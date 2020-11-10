Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) (LON:GFTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 806 ($10.53).

A number of research firms recently commented on GFTU. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group plc (GFTU.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 783 ($10.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 690.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 675.69. Grafton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 997 ($13.03).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

