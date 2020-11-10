CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 14,394,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,976,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded CEMEX from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 258.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

