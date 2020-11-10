General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

