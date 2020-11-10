Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,313 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $504,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $1,185,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 77.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 187,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,329,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

