Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPPLF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

IPPLF stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Truist Securiti Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Truist Securiti Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
SINA Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
SINA Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Universal Display Co. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Universal Display Co. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
GreenSky, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
GreenSky, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Air Canada Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Air Canada Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report