Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IPPLF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

IPPLF stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

