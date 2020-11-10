8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.48.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE EGHT opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.57.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 6,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $104,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 43,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $661,970.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,043.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,591 shares of company stock worth $2,789,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 8X8 by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

