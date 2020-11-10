ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,068,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ExlService by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 73,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

