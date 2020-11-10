Chubb (NYSE:CB) Trading 6.7% Higher

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s share price traded up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.61 and last traded at $146.98. 4,092,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 2,351,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.31.

Get Chubb alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.