Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 163,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 65,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

