Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 163,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 65,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.