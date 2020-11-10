Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.87.

Yeti stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $62.72.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Yeti’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,204 shares of company stock worth $4,762,404. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Yeti by 3,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 90.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 4.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yeti by 26.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

